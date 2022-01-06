Who's Playing

Southeastern Louisiana @ Houston Bap.

Current Records: Southeastern Louisiana 4-9; Houston Bap. 4-6

What to Know

The Houston Bap. Huskies' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at noon ET Jan. 6 at Leonard E. Merrell Center. The Huskies will be strutting in after a victory while Southeastern Louisiana will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Houston Bap. couldn't have asked for a better start to 2022 than the 94-63 stomp they dished out against the Ecclesia Royals at home on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Lions took a serious blow against the Iowa Hawkeyes two weeks ago, falling 93-62. One thing holding Southeastern Louisiana back was the mediocre play of guard Gus Okafor, who did not have his best game: he finished with 12 points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Houston Bap. is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 1-5 ATS when expected to lose.

Houston Bap. came out on top in a nail-biter against Southeastern Louisiana when the teams previously met two seasons ago, sneaking past 79-76. Will the Huskies repeat their success, or do the Lions have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 12 p.m. ET

Thursday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center -- Katy, Texas

Odds

The Lions are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Lions, as the game opened with the Lions as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston Bap. have won four out of their last seven games against Southeastern Louisiana.