How to watch Houston Bap. vs. Texas Tech: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Houston Bap. vs. Texas Tech basketball game
Who's Playing
Houston Bap. (home) vs. Texas Tech (away)
Current Records: Houston Bap. 0-2; Texas Tech 2-0
Last Season Records: Houston Bap. 12-18; Texas Tech 26-6
What to Know
The Texas Tech Red Raiders will take on the Houston Bap. Huskies at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Chaparral Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Texas Tech and Houston Bap. will really light up the scoreboard.
Texas Tech took their contest on Saturday with ease, bagging a 79-44 victory over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats. F TJ Holyfield was the offensive standout of the game for the Red Raiders, as he had 20 points in addition to six boards.
Meanwhile, Houston Bap. received a tough blow as they fell 95-81 to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.
Texas Tech is the favorite in this one, with an expected 23.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Texas Tech's win lifted them to 2-0 while Houston Bap.'s loss dropped them down to 0-2. We'll see if the Red Raiders can repeat their recent success or if the Huskies bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Chaparral Center -- Midland, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Red Raiders are a big 23.5-point favorite against the Huskies.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 23.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 153
Series History
Texas Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 11, 2016 - Texas Tech 93 vs. Houston Bap. 67
