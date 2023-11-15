Who's Playing

FIU Panthers @ Houston Chr. Huskies

Current Records: FIU 0-3, Houston Chr. 0-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas

TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The Houston Chr. Huskies will be playing at home against the FIU Panthers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Sharp Gymnasium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Houston Chr. had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They were completely outmatched by the Cougars on the road and fell 110-63. Houston Chr. was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 56-18.

Houston Chr. struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as BYU racked up 27.

Meanwhile, FIU's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight loss. They fell 86-80 to the Hurricanes. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 165-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

FIU's loss came about despite a quality game from Arturo Dean, who earned 19 points along with 6 assists. Less helpful for FIU was Petar Krivokapic's abysmal 0-7 three-point shooting.

The Huskies' loss dropped their record down to 0-1. As for the Panthers, their loss dropped their record down to 0-3.

Houston Chr. is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 13-15 record against the spread.

Houston Chr. came up short against FIU when the teams last played back in November of 2022, falling 77-66. Will Houston Chr. have more luck at home instead of on the road? Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

FIU is a big 11-point favorite against Houston Chr., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 159 points.

Series History

FIU won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.