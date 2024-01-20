Who's Playing

Lamar Cardinals @ Houston Chr. Huskies

Current Records: Lamar 9-8, Houston Chr. 3-12

What to Know

Houston Chr. will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Houston Chr. Huskies and the Lamar Cardinals will face off in a Southland battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Sharp Gymnasium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Monday, the Huskies couldn't handle the Demons and fell 69-64. Houston Chr. has struggled against Northwestern State recently, as their match on Monday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, Lamar unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Monday. They suffered a grim 88-69 defeat to the Cowboys.

The Huskies have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-12 record this season. As for the Cardinals, their loss dropped their record down to 9-8.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Houston Chr. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Lamar struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything went Houston Chr.'s way against Lamar in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 as Houston Chr. made off with a 93-74 victory. Will Houston Chr. repeat their success, or does Lamar have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Lamar is a big 7.5-point favorite against Houston Chr., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 155.5 points.

Series History

Lamar has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Houston Chr..