Who's Playing

Northwestern State Demons @ Houston Chr. Huskies

Current Records: Northwestern State 4-5, Houston Chr. 3-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas

Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Northwestern State is 8-2 against Houston Chr. since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Southland battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Sharp Gymnasium. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Northwestern State will head into Thursday's game on the come-up: they were handed a 24-point loss in their previous outing, but they didn't let that bad energy affect their game against Incarnate Word on Thursday. Northwestern State came out on top in a nail-biter against Incarnate Word , sneaking past 72-70. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 141.5 point over/under.

Meanwhile, Houston Chr. came into Thursday's matchup having lost four straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They managed an 83-79 win over East Texas A&M on Thursday.

Northwestern State's victory ended a five-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 4-5. As for Houston Chr., their win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 3-6.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Northwestern State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Houston Chr., though, as they've been averaging only 31.9. Given Northwestern State's sizable advantage in that area, Houston Chr. will need to find a way to close that gap.

Northwestern State was able to grind out a solid victory over Houston Chr. in their previous matchup back in February, winning 86-73. Will Northwestern State repeat their success, or does Houston Chr. have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Northwestern State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Houston Chr..