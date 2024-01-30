Halftime Report

Who's Playing

SE Louisiana Lions @ Houston Chr. Huskies

Current Records: SE Louisiana 7-13, Houston Chr. 5-13

How To Watch

What to Know

Houston Chr. will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Houston Chr. Huskies and the SE Louisiana Lions will face off in a Southland battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Sharp Gymnasium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Saturday, the Huskies were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 79-75 to the Cardinals.

Meanwhile, SE Louisiana's game on Saturday was all tied up 34-34 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They fell 74-64 to the Cardinals.

The Huskies' loss dropped their record down to 5-13. As for the Lions, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-13 record this season.

Houston Chr. lost to SE Louisiana at home by a decisive 80-64 margin in their previous meeting back in March of 2023. Can Houston Chr. avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

SE Louisiana is a 3.5-point favorite against Houston Chr., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

Series History

SE Louisiana has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Houston Chr..