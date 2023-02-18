Who's Playing

Lamar @ Houston Christian

Current Records: Lamar 9-18; Houston Christian 8-19

What to Know

The Lamar Cardinals and the Houston Christian Huskies will face off in a Southland clash at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Sharp Gymnasium. Lamar should still be feeling good after a victory, while Houston Christian will be looking to right the ship.

The Cardinals are hoping for another win. They took down Houston Christian 91-75 on Thursday.

Houston Christian's loss took them down to 8-19 while Lamar's victory pulled them up to 9-18. We'll see if Houston Christian can steal Lamar's luck or if Lamar records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas

Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Lamar have won nine out of their last 15 games against Houston Christian.