Who's Playing
Lamar @ Houston Christian
Current Records: Lamar 9-18; Houston Christian 8-19
What to Know
The Lamar Cardinals and the Houston Christian Huskies will face off in a Southland clash at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Sharp Gymnasium. Lamar should still be feeling good after a victory, while Houston Christian will be looking to right the ship.
The Cardinals are hoping for another win. They took down Houston Christian 91-75 on Thursday.
Houston Christian's loss took them down to 8-19 while Lamar's victory pulled them up to 9-18. We'll see if Houston Christian can steal Lamar's luck or if Lamar records another win instead.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Lamar have won nine out of their last 15 games against Houston Christian.
- Feb 16, 2023 - Lamar 91 vs. Houston Christian 75
- Mar 10, 2021 - Lamar 62 vs. Houston Christian 52
- Feb 13, 2021 - Houston Christian 80 vs. Lamar 75
- Jan 09, 2021 - Lamar 71 vs. Houston Christian 65
- Feb 15, 2020 - Lamar 79 vs. Houston Christian 69
- Jan 11, 2020 - Lamar 102 vs. Houston Christian 92
- Mar 13, 2019 - Lamar 81 vs. Houston Christian 79
- Feb 27, 2019 - Lamar 110 vs. Houston Christian 75
- Jan 02, 2019 - Houston Christian 88 vs. Lamar 82
- Feb 21, 2018 - Lamar 87 vs. Houston Christian 73
- Dec 28, 2017 - Lamar 86 vs. Houston Christian 68
- Feb 25, 2017 - Houston Christian 75 vs. Lamar 68
- Feb 11, 2017 - Houston Christian 94 vs. Lamar 87
- Feb 15, 2016 - Houston Christian 79 vs. Lamar 78
- Jan 23, 2016 - Houston Christian 92 vs. Lamar 79