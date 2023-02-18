Who's Playing

Lamar @ Houston Christian

Current Records: Lamar 9-18; Houston Christian 8-19

What to Know

The Lamar Cardinals and the Houston Christian Huskies will face off in a Southland clash at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Sharp Gymnasium. Lamar should still be feeling good after a victory, while Houston Christian will be looking to right the ship.

The Cardinals are hoping for another win. They took down Houston Christian 91-75 on Thursday.

Houston Christian's loss took them down to 8-19 while Lamar's victory pulled them up to 9-18. We'll see if Houston Christian can steal Lamar's luck or if Lamar records another win instead.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
  • Where: Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Lamar have won nine out of their last 15 games against Houston Christian.

  • Feb 16, 2023 - Lamar 91 vs. Houston Christian 75
  • Mar 10, 2021 - Lamar 62 vs. Houston Christian 52
  • Feb 13, 2021 - Houston Christian 80 vs. Lamar 75
  • Jan 09, 2021 - Lamar 71 vs. Houston Christian 65
  • Feb 15, 2020 - Lamar 79 vs. Houston Christian 69
  • Jan 11, 2020 - Lamar 102 vs. Houston Christian 92
  • Mar 13, 2019 - Lamar 81 vs. Houston Christian 79
  • Feb 27, 2019 - Lamar 110 vs. Houston Christian 75
  • Jan 02, 2019 - Houston Christian 88 vs. Lamar 82
  • Feb 21, 2018 - Lamar 87 vs. Houston Christian 73
  • Dec 28, 2017 - Lamar 86 vs. Houston Christian 68
  • Feb 25, 2017 - Houston Christian 75 vs. Lamar 68
  • Feb 11, 2017 - Houston Christian 94 vs. Lamar 87
  • Feb 15, 2016 - Houston Christian 79 vs. Lamar 78
  • Jan 23, 2016 - Houston Christian 92 vs. Lamar 79