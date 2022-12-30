Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Houston Christian

Current Records: New Orleans 3-8; Houston Christian 3-10

What to Know

The New Orleans Privateers are 7-1 against the Houston Christian Huskies since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Friday. New Orleans and Houston Christian will face off in a Southland battle at 8 p.m. ET at Sharp Gymnasium. The Privateers won both of their matches against Houston Christian last season (77-66 and 75-74) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

New Orleans was expected to have a tough go of it last Wednesday, and that's exactly how things played out. They got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Purdue Boilermakers an easy 74-53 victory. The top scorer for New Orleans was guard Jordan Johnson (17 points).

Meanwhile, the Huskies took a serious blow against the Texas Tech Red Raiders last week, falling 111-67. A silver lining for Houston Christian was the play of guard Brycen Long, who had 21 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Privateers are expected to win a tight contest. Neither team has fared well against the spread -- they are 3-6, while Houston Christian are 3-7.

New Orleans is now 3-8 while Houston Christian sits at 3-10. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: New Orleans has allowed their opponents to shoot 50.90% from the floor on average, which is the 361st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Huskies have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 51.50% from the floor on average, which is the 362nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas

Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Privateers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

New Orleans have won seven out of their last eight games against Houston Christian.