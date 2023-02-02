Who's Playing

NW State @ Houston Christian

Current Records: NW State 14-8; Houston Christian 7-15

What to Know

The Houston Christian Huskies will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Houston Christian and the NW State Demons will face off in a Southland battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Sharp Gymnasium. NW State will be strutting in after a win while the Huskies will be stumbling in from a loss.

Houston Christian was just a bucket shy of a victory this past Saturday and fell 77-76 to the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.

Meanwhile, NW State strolled past the Lamar Cardinals with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the matchup 80-65.

Houston Christian is now 7-15 while the Demons sit at 14-8. NW State is 10-3 after wins this year, and Houston Christian is 5-9 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas

Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Houston Christian have won six out of their last 11 games against NW State.