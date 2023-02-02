Who's Playing
NW State @ Houston Christian
Current Records: NW State 14-8; Houston Christian 7-15
What to Know
The Houston Christian Huskies will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Houston Christian and the NW State Demons will face off in a Southland battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Sharp Gymnasium. NW State will be strutting in after a win while the Huskies will be stumbling in from a loss.
Houston Christian was just a bucket shy of a victory this past Saturday and fell 77-76 to the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.
Meanwhile, NW State strolled past the Lamar Cardinals with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the matchup 80-65.
Houston Christian is now 7-15 while the Demons sit at 14-8. NW State is 10-3 after wins this year, and Houston Christian is 5-9 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Houston Christian have won six out of their last 11 games against NW State.
- Jan 26, 2023 - NW State 82 vs. Houston Christian 63
- Feb 10, 2022 - Houston Christian 76 vs. NW State 69
- Feb 03, 2022 - NW State 97 vs. Houston Christian 87
- Feb 22, 2021 - NW State 86 vs. Houston Christian 80
- Jan 02, 2021 - Houston Christian 99 vs. NW State 93
- Feb 08, 2020 - NW State 93 vs. Houston Christian 79
- Jan 05, 2020 - NW State 106 vs. Houston Christian 79
- Feb 20, 2019 - Houston Christian 92 vs. NW State 54
- Feb 14, 2018 - Houston Christian 77 vs. NW State 70
- Feb 09, 2017 - Houston Christian 86 vs. NW State 69
- Jan 02, 2016 - Houston Christian 99 vs. NW State 73