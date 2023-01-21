Who's Playing

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi @ Houston Christian

Current Records: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 11-8; Houston Christian 6-13

What to Know

The Houston Christian Huskies lost both of their matches to the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders last season on scores of 70-75 and 60-75, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Huskies and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi will face off in a Southland battle at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sharp Gymnasium. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Houston Christian received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 89-78 to the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 68-66 to the Lamar Cardinals. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to swallow was that they had been favored by 11.5 points coming into the contest.

The losses put Houston Christian at 6-13 and the Islanders at 11-8. The Huskies are 4-8 after losses this year, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 6-1.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas

Series History

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi have won ten out of their last 14 games against Houston Christian.