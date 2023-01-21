Who's Playing
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi @ Houston Christian
Current Records: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 11-8; Houston Christian 6-13
What to Know
The Houston Christian Huskies lost both of their matches to the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders last season on scores of 70-75 and 60-75, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Huskies and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi will face off in a Southland battle at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sharp Gymnasium. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
Houston Christian received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 89-78 to the Incarnate Word Cardinals.
Meanwhile, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 68-66 to the Lamar Cardinals. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to swallow was that they had been favored by 11.5 points coming into the contest.
The losses put Houston Christian at 6-13 and the Islanders at 11-8. The Huskies are 4-8 after losses this year, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 6-1.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi have won ten out of their last 14 games against Houston Christian.
- Mar 10, 2022 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 75 vs. Houston Christian 60
- Feb 26, 2022 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 75 vs. Houston Christian 70
- Jan 22, 2022 - Houston Christian 77 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 71
- Mar 06, 2021 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 94 vs. Houston Christian 70
- Mar 07, 2020 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 84 vs. Houston Christian 78
- Feb 01, 2020 - Houston Christian 82 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 77
- Mar 09, 2019 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 76 vs. Houston Christian 69
- Feb 02, 2019 - Houston Christian 73 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 72
- Mar 03, 2018 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 92 vs. Houston Christian 87
- Jan 27, 2018 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 79 vs. Houston Christian 69
- Mar 01, 2017 - Houston Christian 94 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 80
- Feb 01, 2017 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 90 vs. Houston Christian 79
- Mar 03, 2016 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 81 vs. Houston Christian 71
- Feb 08, 2016 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 83 vs. Houston Christian 76