Montana Grizzlies @ Houston Cougars

Current Records: Montana 2-2, Houston 6-0

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET
Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas

What to Know

Montana has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Houston Cougars at 4:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Fertitta Center. Montana might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up seven turnovers on Thursday.

The point spread may have favored Montana last Thursday, but the final result did not. They took a 78-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bison.

Meanwhile, Houston put another one in the bag on Sunday to keep their perfect season alive. They came out on top against the Flyers by a score of 69-55.

Houston relied on the efforts of J'Wan Roberts, who scored 10 points along with 8 rebounds, and Jamal Shead, who scored 16 points along with 6 rebounds. Shead continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. Less helpful for Houston was Emanuel Sharp's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Bison's victory bumped their season record to 3-2 while the Grizzlies' defeat dropped theirs to 2-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Montana have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Houston struggles in that department as they've been even better at 41.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.