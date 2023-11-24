Who's Playing

Montana Grizzlies @ Houston Cougars

Current Records: Montana 2-2, Houston 6-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

Houston will be playing the full four quarters on Friday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Montana Grizzlies at 4:00 p.m. ET at Fertitta Center. Houston will be coming into the match with an undefeated record on the line.

Last Sunday, the Cougars earned a 69-55 win over the Flyers.

J'Wan Roberts and Jamal Shead were among the main playmakers for Houston as the former scored 10 points along with 8 rebounds and the latter scored 16 points along with 6 rebounds. Shead continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. Less helpful for Houston was Emanuel Sharp's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Montana last Thursday, but the final result did not. They took a 78-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bison.

Their wins bumped the Cougars to 6-0 and the Flyers to 3-2.

As mentioned, Houston is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 26 points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-2 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Houston have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Montana struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Houston is a big 26-point favorite against Montana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cougars, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 24-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 132 points.

