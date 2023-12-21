Who's Playing

Texas State Bobcats @ Houston Cougars

Current Records: Texas State 6-5, Houston 11-0

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Houston. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Texas State Bobcats at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Fertitta Center. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as Houston comes in on 11 and Texas State on three.

Last Saturday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Cougars beat the Aggies 70-66.

Houston got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was J'Wan Roberts out in front who dropped a double-double on ten points and 11 rebounds. Roberts set a new season high mark in assists with seven. Emanuel Sharp was another key contributor, scoring 21 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Texas State scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Monday. They put a hurting on the Yellow Jackets at home to the tune of 110-68. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 53-30.

The Cougars' win bumped their record up to 11-0. As for the Bobcats, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 6-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Houston have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Texas State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for Houston against Texas State in their previous meeting back in December of 2021 as the team secured a 80-47 victory. With Houston ahead 45-22 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Houston is a big 27.5-point favorite against Texas State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 26.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 125.5 points.

Series History

Houston has won both of the games they've played against Texas State in the last 4 years.