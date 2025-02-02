Halftime Report

Texas Tech and Houston have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 41-37, Texas Tech has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Texas Tech entered the contest having won five straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it six, or will Houston step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Texas Tech Red Raiders @ Houston Cougars

Current Records: Texas Tech 16-4, Houston 17-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $160.00

What to Know

Houston is on a 28-game streak of home wins (dating back to last season), while Texas Tech is on a six-game streak of away wins (also dating back to last season): one of those streaks is about to end. Both will face off in a Big 12 battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fertitta Center. The Cougars are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76 points per game this season.

Houston is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 124.5, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top against West Virginia by a score of 63-49 on Wednesday.

Houston's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from L.J. Cryer, who earned 17 points. Cryer had some trouble finding his footing against Kansas on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech earned a 71-57 win over TCU on Wednesday.

Texas Tech can attribute much of their success to JT Toppin, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 14 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Toppin a new career-high in assists (three). Another player making a difference was Chance McMillian, who had 16 points.

Houston is on a roll lately: they've won 14 of their last 15 games, which provided a nice bump to their 17-3 record this season. As for Texas Tech, their victory bumped their record up to 16-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Houston hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76 points per game. However, it's not like Texas Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.4. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

As for their next game, Houston is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 11-7 against the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Houston is a big 10.5-point favorite against Texas Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 128.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston has won all of the games they've played against Texas Tech in the last 5 years.