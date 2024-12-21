Who's Playing

TX A&M-CC Islanders @ Houston Cougars

Current Records: TX A&M-CC 7-5, Houston 7-3

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $12.00

What to Know

Islanders fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They and the Houston Cougars will compete for holiday cheer at 2:00 p.m. ET at Fertitta Center. Both squads will be entering this one on the heels of a big victory.

TX A&M-CC is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They simply couldn't be stopped on Wednesday as they easily beat SW Adventist 117-63. With the Islanders ahead 58-25 at the half, the game was all but over already.

TX A&M-CC smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as SW Adventist only pulled down six.

Meanwhile, Houston entered their tilt with Toledo on Wednesday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They blew past the Rockets, posting a 78-49 victory. The Cougars were heavily favored coming into this matchup, and the results showcase why.

Houston's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Terrance Arceneaux led the charge by almost dropping a double-double on 16 points and nine rebounds. Arceneaux had some trouble finding his footing against Troy last Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Joseph Tugler, who went 5 for 6 en route to 13 points plus three blocks and two steals.

TX A&M-CC has been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 7-5 record this season. As for Houston, they pushed their record up to 7-3 with the win, which was their 23rd straight at home dating back to last season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: TX A&M-CC has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Houston struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

TX A&M-CC took a serious blow against Houston when the teams last played back in November of 2023, falling 82-50. Can TX A&M-CC avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 27.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 134.5 points.

Series History

Houston won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.