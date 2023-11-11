Who's Playing

TX A&M-CC Islanders @ Houston Cougars

Current Records: TX A&M-CC 1-0, Houston 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

The TX A&M-CC Islanders will head out on the road to face off against the Houston Cougars at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fertitta Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

TX A&M-CC took care of business in their home opener on Tuesday (and then some). They claimed a resounding 111-46 victory over the Knights at home. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 56-23.

Meanwhile, Houston entered their matchup on Monday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They steamrolled past the Warhawks 84-31 at home. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, as Houston did.

Houston's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Damian Dunn led the charge by earning 18 points. Emanuel Sharp was another key contributor, earning 20 points.

The Islanders and the Cougars both started their seasons with a win, but there can be only one on Saturday.

TX A&M-CC must know they're fighting an uphill battle given the 31.5-point spread they're up against. They finished last season with a 15-12-1 record against the spread.

The disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for TX A&M-CC considering the team was a sub-par 3-4 as the underdog last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 31 games they played last year would have netted $477.07. On the other hand, Houston will play as the favorite, and the team was 29-2 as such last season.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 31-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140 points.

