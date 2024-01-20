Who's Playing

UCF Knights @ Houston Cougars

Current Records: UCF 11-5, Houston 15-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UCF is 1-9 against Houston since March of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big 12 battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Fertitta Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Texas typically has all the answers at home, but on Wednesday UCF proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with a 77-71 victory over the Longhorns. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 12:34 mark of the first half, when UCF was facing a 22-6 deficit.

UCF's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Shemarri Allen, who scored 17 points along with seven assists and four steals, and Jaylin Sellers, who scored 24 points along with five rebounds. Those seven assists set a new season-high mark for him.

Houston has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won ten games by 23 points or more this season. They blew past the Red Raiders 77-54. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 15.6% better than the opposition, as Houston's was.

Jamal Shead was the offensive standout of the matchup as he dropped a double-double on 29 points and ten assists. Those 29 points set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was J'Wan Roberts, who scored 12 points along with seven rebounds.

The Knights' victory bumped their record up to 11-5. As for the Cougars, their victory was their 15th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 15-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UCF have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Houston struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UCF came up short against Houston in their previous meeting back in January of 2023, falling 82-71. Can UCF avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Houston has won 9 out of their last 10 games against UCF.