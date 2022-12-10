Who's Playing

No. 8 Alabama @ No. 1 Houston

Current Records: Alabama 7-1; Houston 9-0

What to Know

The #1 Houston Cougars will play host again and welcome the #8 Alabama Crimson Tide to Fertitta Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET Saturday. Houston is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Everything came up roses for the Cougars at home against the North Florida Ospreys on Tuesday as the squad secured a 76-42 victory. Houston's success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Jarace Walker, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and ten rebounds, and forward Ja'Vier Francis, who had 14 points along with four blocks.

Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide strolled past the South Dakota State Jackrabbits with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 78-65. Bama can attribute much of their success to guard Mark Sears, who had 19 points, and forward Noah Clowney, who shot 5-for-12 from downtown and finished with 22 points and nine boards. Clowney's performance made up for a slower contest against the North Carolina Tar Heels last week. Clowney's points were the most he has had all year.

Houston is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (7-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Houston is now a perfect 9-0 while the Crimson Tide sit at 7-1. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cougars come into the matchup boasting the fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 47.3. As for Bama, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 36.40%, which places them ninth in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $130.00

Odds

The Cougars are a big 8-point favorite against the Crimson Tide, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Alabama won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.