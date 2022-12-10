Who's Playing

No. 8 Alabama @ No. 1 Houston

Current Records: Alabama 7-1; Houston 9-0

What to Know

The #1 Houston Cougars will stay at home another game and welcome the #8 Alabama Crimson Tide at 3 p.m. ET Dec. 10 at Fertitta Center. The Cougars are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Houston was the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They steamrolled past the North Florida Ospreys 76-42 at home. Forward Jarace Walker and forward Ja'Vier Francis were among the main playmakers for Houston as the former dropped a double-double on 12 points and ten boards and the latter had 14 points along with four blocks.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Bama and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Bama wrapped it up with a 78-65 victory at home. Bama can attribute much of their success to guard Mark Sears, who had 19 points, and forward Noah Clowney, who shot 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points and nine rebounds. Clowney hadn't helped his team much against the North Carolina Tar Heels last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Clowney's points were the most he has had all season.

The Cougars are now a perfect 9-0 while the Crimson Tide sit at 7-1. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Houston ranks first in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 47.3 on average. As for Bama, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 36.40%, which places them 11th in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Alabama won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.