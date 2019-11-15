How to watch Houston vs. BYU: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Houston (home) vs. BYU (away)

Current Records: Houston 1-0; BYU 2-1

Last Season Records: Houston 31-3; BYU 19-13

What to Know

The Brigham Young Cougars have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Houston Cougars at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Fertitta Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 28 turnovers, BYU took down the Southern Utah Thunderbirds 68-63.

Meanwhile, Houston took care of business in their home opener. They blew past the Alabama State Hornets 84-56.

BYU is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors in their past two games, so buyers beware.

BYU ended up a good deal behind Houston when they played when the two teams last met in November of last year, losing 76-62. Can BYU avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cougars are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Cougars.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: 142

Series History

Houston won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.