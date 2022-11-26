Who's Playing

Kent State @ No. 2 Houston

Current Records: Kent State 5-1; Houston 5-0

What to Know

The Kent State Golden Flashes are on the road again on Saturday and play against the #2 Houston Cougars at 2:30 p.m. ET Nov. 26 at Fertitta Center. Houston should still be riding high after a win, while the Golden Flashes will be looking to regain their footing.

It looks like Kent State got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. It was close but no cigar for Kent State as they fell 74-72 to the College of Charleston Cougars on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Houston was able to grind out a solid victory over the Oregon Ducks on Sunday, winning 66-56. Four players on Houston scored in the double digits: guard Marcus Sasser (16), guard Terrance Arceneaux (15), guard Jamal Shead (13), and forward Jarace Walker (10).

The Golden Flashes are now 5-1 while Houston sits at 5-0. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Kent State enters the matchup with 20.8 takeaways on average, good for eighth best in college basketball. But Houston comes into the game boasting the seventh fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 9.2. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.