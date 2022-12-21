Who's Playing

McNeese State @ No. 3 Houston

Current Records: McNeese State 3-9; Houston 11-1

What to Know

The #3 Houston Cougars and the McNeese State Cowboys will compete for holiday cheer at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Fertitta Center. The Cougars will be strutting in after a win while McNeese State will be stumbling in from a loss.

Houston netted a 69-61 victory over the Virginia Cavaliers this past Saturday. Five players on Houston scored in the double digits: forward Jarace Walker (17), guard Marcus Sasser (13), guard Tramon Mark (13), guard Jamal Shead (11), and forward J'Wan Roberts (10).

Meanwhile, McNeese State received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 86-67 to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

Houston is the favorite in this one, with an expected 35.5-point (!) margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (8-4), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Cougars' victory brought them up to 11-1 while the Cowboys' defeat pulled them down to 3-9. Houston is 9-1 after wins this season, and McNeese State is 2-6 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.49

Odds

The Cougars are a big 35.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 35.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Houston won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.