Who's Playing

Saint Mary's @ No. 1 Houston

Current Records: Saint Mary's 6-2; Houston 7-0

What to Know

The Saint Mary's Gaels will take on the #1 Houston Cougars at 9:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Dickies Arena. Houston should still be riding high after a victory, while the Gaels will be looking to right the ship.

Saint Mary's entered their matchup against the New Mexico Lobos on Wednesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Saint Mary's fell just short of New Mexico by a score of 69-65. Saint Mary's' defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Alex Ducas, who had 25 points.

Meanwhile, Houston simply couldn't be stopped on Tuesday, as they easily beat the Norfolk State Spartans at home 100-52. Five players on the Cougars scored in the double digits: guard Marcus Sasser (25), guard Tramon Mark (16), guard Jamal Shead (12), forward Ja'Vier Francis (11), and forward J'Wan Roberts (10). Shead had some trouble finding his footing against the Kent State Golden Flashes on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

The Gaels have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the ten-point spread they are up against. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Wednesday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Saint Mary's is now 6-2 while Houston sits at 7-0. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Saint Mary's comes into the game boasting the 19th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 57.5. But Houston is even better: they enter the contest with only 48 points allowed per game on average, which is the best in college basketball. We'll see if that edge gives Houston a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Dickies Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Dickies Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cougars are a big 10-point favorite against the Gaels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.