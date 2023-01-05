Who's Playing
SMU @ Houston
Current Records: SMU 6-8; Houston 14-1
What to Know
An American Athletic battle is on tap between the SMU Mustangs and the #2 Houston Cougars at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Fertitta Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with SMU winning the first 85-83 at home and the Cougars taking the second 75-61.
The Mustangs took their contest against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Sunday by a conclusive 92-67 score. SMU's forward Samuell Williamson looked sharp as he had 17 points and six assists in addition to seven boards.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Houston beat the UCF Knights 71-65 on Saturday. Houston got double-digit scores from four players: guard Tramon Mark (19), guard Marcus Sasser (18), forward J'Wan Roberts (12), and guard Jamal Shead (11).
SMU is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.
The wins brought the Mustangs up to 6-8 and the Cougars to 14-1. SMU is 1-4 after wins this season, Houston 12-1.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Cougars are a big 20-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Bettors have moved against the Cougars slightly, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 22-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Houston have won nine out of their last 14 games against SMU.
- Feb 27, 2022 - Houston 75 vs. SMU 61
- Feb 09, 2022 - SMU 85 vs. Houston 83
- Jan 31, 2021 - Houston 70 vs. SMU 48
- Jan 03, 2021 - Houston 74 vs. SMU 60
- Feb 15, 2020 - SMU 73 vs. Houston 72
- Jan 15, 2020 - Houston 71 vs. SMU 62
- Mar 07, 2019 - Houston 90 vs. SMU 79
- Jan 16, 2019 - Houston 69 vs. SMU 58
- Feb 28, 2018 - Houston 69 vs. SMU 56
- Feb 08, 2018 - Houston 67 vs. SMU 58
- Feb 18, 2017 - SMU 76 vs. Houston 66
- Jan 21, 2017 - SMU 85 vs. Houston 64
- Feb 01, 2016 - Houston 71 vs. SMU 68
- Jan 19, 2016 - SMU 77 vs. Houston 73