Who's Playing

SMU @ Houston

Current Records: SMU 6-8; Houston 14-1

What to Know

An American Athletic battle is on tap between the SMU Mustangs and the #2 Houston Cougars at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Fertitta Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with SMU winning the first 85-83 at home and the Cougars taking the second 75-61.

The Mustangs took their contest against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Sunday by a conclusive 92-67 score. SMU's forward Samuell Williamson looked sharp as he had 17 points and six assists in addition to seven boards.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Houston beat the UCF Knights 71-65 on Saturday. Houston got double-digit scores from four players: guard Tramon Mark (19), guard Marcus Sasser (18), forward J'Wan Roberts (12), and guard Jamal Shead (11).

SMU is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought the Mustangs up to 6-8 and the Cougars to 14-1. SMU is 1-4 after wins this season, Houston 12-1.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Cougars are a big 20-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Cougars slightly, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 22-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Houston have won nine out of their last 14 games against SMU.