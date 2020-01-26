How to watch Houston vs. South Florida: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NCAAB game
How to watch Houston vs. South Florida basketball game
Who's Playing
South Florida @ Houston
Current Records: South Florida 8-11; Houston 15-4
What to Know
The #25 Houston Cougars are 6-1 against the South Florida Bulls since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success this afternoon. Houston and South Florida will face off in an American Athletic battle at 2 p.m. ET at Fertitta Center. The Cougars are cruising in on a three-game winning streak while South Florida is stumbling in off of four consecutive losses.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 33 turnovers, Houston took down the Connecticut Huskies 63-59 last Thursday. Houston's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard DeJon Jarreau, who almost dropped a triple-double on 18 points, 11 boards, and eight dimes, and guard Caleb Mills, who had 20 points.
Meanwhile, South Florida ended up a good deal behind the Wichita State Shockers when they played last week, losing 56-43. Guard Laquincy Rideau had a rough night: he picked up four fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 2-for-10, 4-point finish.
The Cougars are now 15-4 while the Bulls sit at 8-11. The Cougars are 10-4 after wins this year, and the Bulls are 4-6 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $6.95
Odds
The Cougars are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 126
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston have won six out of their last seven games against South Florida.
- Feb 23, 2019 - Houston 71 vs. South Florida 59
- Jan 19, 2019 - Houston 69 vs. South Florida 60
- Jan 28, 2018 - Houston 63 vs. South Florida 40
- Dec 28, 2017 - Houston 79 vs. South Florida 60
- Dec 31, 2016 - Houston 70 vs. South Florida 56
- Jan 23, 2016 - South Florida 71 vs. Houston 62
- Dec 30, 2015 - Houston 73 vs. South Florida 67
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Top 25 And 1: Zags remain on top
The Zags have won their seven WCC games by an average of 27.6 points
-
MSU vs. Minnesota odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Michigan State vs. Minnesota game 10,000...
-
Maryland vs. Indiana odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Maryland vs. Indiana game 10,000 times.
-
ASU outlasts Arizona in wild finish
A controversial no-call marked the end of a thrilling Pac-12 game between Arizona and Arizona...
-
Winners and losers from Saturday
A spin through Saturday's slate, taking a peek at who won -- and lost -- the day
-
Kentucky holds off Texas Tech in OT
Takeaways to know: Nick Richards might be the SEC's best; TTU could be in danger of missing...
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home