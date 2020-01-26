How to watch Houston vs. South Florida: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

South Florida @ Houston

Current Records: South Florida 8-11; Houston 15-4

What to Know

The #25 Houston Cougars are 6-1 against the South Florida Bulls since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success this afternoon. Houston and South Florida will face off in an American Athletic battle at 2 p.m. ET at Fertitta Center. The Cougars are cruising in on a three-game winning streak while South Florida is stumbling in off of four consecutive losses.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 33 turnovers, Houston took down the Connecticut Huskies 63-59 last Thursday. Houston's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard DeJon Jarreau, who almost dropped a triple-double on 18 points, 11 boards, and eight dimes, and guard Caleb Mills, who had 20 points.

Meanwhile, South Florida ended up a good deal behind the Wichita State Shockers when they played last week, losing 56-43. Guard Laquincy Rideau had a rough night: he picked up four fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 2-for-10, 4-point finish.

The Cougars are now 15-4 while the Bulls sit at 8-11. The Cougars are 10-4 after wins this year, and the Bulls are 4-6 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $6.95

Odds

The Cougars are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 126

Series History

Houston have won six out of their last seven games against South Florida.