Who's Playing

Temple @ Houston

Current Records: Temple 11-9; Houston 18-1

What to Know

The Temple Owls are 2-10 against the #1 Houston Cougars since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Sunday. Temple and the Cougars will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3 p.m. ET at Fertitta Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Temple and the East Carolina Pirates this past Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as the Owls wrapped it up with a 73-58 victory at home. Among those leading the charge for Temple was guard Damian Dunn, who had 22 points along with five boards.

Meanwhile, Houston made easy work of the Tulane Green Wave last week and carried off an 80-60 win. It was another big night for Houston's guard Marcus Sasser, who shot 7-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points.

Temple is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-1-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

The wins brought the Owls up to 11-9 and the Cougars to 18-1. Two stats to keep an eye on: Temple has only been able to knock down 42.20% percent of their shots, which is the 44th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Houston's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 34.30%, which places them second in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Cougars are a big 20-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 20.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -115

Series History

Houston have won ten out of their last 12 games against Temple.