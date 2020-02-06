How to watch Houston vs. Tulane: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Tulane @ Houston

Current Records: Tulane 10-11; Houston 17-5

What to Know

The Tulane Green Wave are staying on the road tonight to face off against the #25 Houston Cougars at 9 p.m. ET at Fertitta Center. Tulane is limping into the contest on a five-game losing streak.

The matchup between Tulane and the SMU Mustangs on Saturday was not particularly close, with the Green Wave falling 82-67. Guard Teshaun Hightower had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 12 points on 5-for-13 shooting and turning the ball over five times in his 32 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Houston needed just a quick three to secure the win on Saturday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 64-62 to the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Cougars' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Nate Hinton, who had 16 points along with eight rebounds, and guard Marcus Sasser, who had 17 points.

Tulane is now 10-11 while the Cougars sit at 17-5. Two stats to keep an eye on: Tulane enters the game with 8.1 steals per game on average, good for 20th best in college basketball. But Houston comes into the contest boasting the seventh fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 4.8. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Series History

Houston have won six out of their last eight games against Tulane.