Who's Playing

Tulsa @ Houston

Current Records: Tulsa 5-17; Houston 22-2

What to Know

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the #2 Houston Cougars and are hoping to record their first win since Dec. 29 of 2020. Tulsa and the Cougars will face off in an American Athletic battle at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Fertitta Center. Houston will be strutting in after a victory while the Golden Hurricane will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The contest between Tulsa and the Wichita State Shockers on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Tulsa falling 86-75 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Despite the loss, Tulsa got a solid performance out of forward Tim Dalger, who shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 24 points and seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Houston didn't have too much trouble with the Temple Owls on the road on Sunday as they won 81-65. The Cougars can attribute much of their success to forward Jarace Walker, who had 23 points in addition to six boards.

The Golden Hurricane have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 26.5-point spread they are up against. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 5-11-1 ATS when expected to lose.

Tulsa is now 5-17 while Houston sits at 22-2. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Tulsa is stumbling into the matchup with the fifth most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.9 on average. Houston's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 35.50%, which places them second in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.45

Odds

The Cougars are a big 26.5-point favorite against the Golden Hurricane, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 26.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston have won ten out of their last 13 games against Tulsa.