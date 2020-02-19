How to watch Houston vs. Tulsa: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Houston vs. Tulsa basketball game
Who's Playing
Tulsa @ Houston
Current Records: Tulsa 17-8; Houston 20-6
What to Know
After two games on the road, the #22 Houston Cougars are heading back home. The Cougars and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane will face off in an American Athletic battle at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Fertitta Center. Tulsa should still be feeling good after a victory, while Houston will be looking to right the ship.
Houston was just a bucket short of a win this past Saturday and fell 73-72 to the SMU Mustangs. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Houston had been the slight favorite coming in. Guard Caleb Mills had a rough evening: he played for 27 minutes but put up just eight points on 2-for-14 shooting.
Meanwhile, Tulsa was able to grind out a solid win over the South Florida Bulls this past Saturday, winning 56-48. Guard Brandon Rachal (18 points) was the top scorer for Tulsa.
The last time the two teams met in January, Houston and Tulsa were neck-and-neck, but Houston came up empty-handed after a 63-61 loss. Maybe Houston will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.85
Odds
The Cougars are a big 11-point favorite against the Golden Hurricane, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 10.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 130
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston have won six out of their last eight games against Tulsa.
- Jan 11, 2020 - Tulsa 63 vs. Houston 61
- Jan 27, 2019 - Houston 77 vs. Tulsa 65
- Jan 02, 2019 - Houston 74 vs. Tulsa 56
- Jan 11, 2018 - Houston 104 vs. Tulsa 71
- Feb 11, 2017 - Houston 73 vs. Tulsa 64
- Jan 04, 2017 - Houston 64 vs. Tulsa 61
- Feb 07, 2016 - Tulsa 77 vs. Houston 63
- Jan 27, 2016 - Houston 81 vs. Tulsa 66
