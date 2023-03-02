Who's Playing

Wichita State @ Houston

Current Records: Wichita State 15-13; Houston 27-2

What to Know

The Wichita State Shockers haven't won a game against the #1 Houston Cougars since Feb. 18 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. The Shockers are staying on the road to face off against Houston at 7 p.m. ET March 2 at Fertitta Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Wichita State picked up an 83-76 win over the Tulane Green Wave on Sunday. Guard Jaron Pierre Jr. and guard Craig Porter Jr. were among the main playmakers for Wichita State as the former shot 5-for-12 from downtown and finished with 28 points and the latter dropped a triple-double on 15 points, ten assists, and ten boards. That's Porter Jr.'s first triple-double of the season.

Meanwhile, Houston had enough points to win and then some against the East Carolina Pirates on Saturday, taking their contest 76-57. Houston got their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was forward J'Wan Roberts out in front posting a double-double on 17 points and 12 rebounds in addition to four blocks.

The Shockers are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-2-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

Wichita State is now 15-13 while the Cougars sit at 27-2. Wichita State is 4-10 after wins this season, Houston 24-2.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN2

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $40.00

Odds

The Cougars are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Shockers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston have won nine out of their last 11 games against Wichita State.