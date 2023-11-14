Who's Playing

Boston U. Terriers @ Howard Bison

Current Records: Boston U. 0-2, Howard 1-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Burr Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Burr Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

What to Know

Howard has been on the road for two straight, but on Tuesday they'll finally head home. They will take on the Boston U. Terriers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Howard and James Madison didn't disappoint and broke past the 167.5 point over/under on Sunday. The Bison suffered a bruising 107-86 defeat at the hands of the Dukes. Despite running the score up even higher than they did on Thursday (85), Howard still had to take the loss.

Howard struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as James Madison racked up 18.

Boston U. was no doubt aware that the odds were against they in their contest with Rutgers but that awareness did nothing to prevent the predicted outcome. The Terriers' bruising 69-45 loss to the Scarlet Knights on Friday might stick with them for a while. Boston U. has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The losses dropped the Bison to 1-2 and the Terriers to 0-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Howard have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Boston U. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 31 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.