Md.-E. Shore Hawks @ Howard Bison

Current Records: Md.-E. Shore 4-10, Howard 6-11

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Burr Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Md.-E. Shore is 2-8 against Howard since February of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a MEAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Burr Arena. Md.-E. Shore is hoping to put an end to a nine-game streak of away losses.

Md.-E. Shore fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Coppin State on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Eagles by a score of 58-55. Md.-E. Shore didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 54 points in their last match, Howard made sure to put some points up on the board against SC State on Monday. The Bison managed a 82-78 win over the Bulldogs.

The Hawks have been struggling recently, as they've lost eight of their last ten contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-10 record this season. As for the Bison, their win bumped their record up to 6-11.

Md.-E. Shore is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Md.-E. Shore: they have a less-than-stellar 4-8 record against the spread this season.

Md.-E. Shore suffered a grim 74-55 defeat to Howard in their previous meeting back in March of 2023. Can Md.-E. Shore avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Howard is a big 11.5-point favorite against Md.-E. Shore, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 143 points.

Howard has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Md.-E. Shore.