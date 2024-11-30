Who's Playing

Mt St Mary's Mountaineers @ Howard Bison

Current Records: Mt St Mary's 4-2, Howard 3-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Burr Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Burr Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Mt St Mary's Mountaineers are taking a road trip to face off against the Howard Bison at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Burr Arena. The Bison took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Mountaineers, who come in off a win.

Mt St Mary's took a loss when they played away from home on Wednesday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Saturday. They came out on top against Delaware State by a score of 76-66.

Mt St Mary's was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Delaware State only posted seven.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Howard on Monday, but the final result did not. They took a hard 95-77 fall against UMBC. The Bison have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Mt St Mary's win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-2. As for Howard, they now have a losing record at 3-4.

Mt St Mary's came up short against Howard in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, falling 87-83. Can Mt St Mary's avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Howard and Mt St Mary's both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.