Who's Playing
Norfolk State Spartans @ Howard Bison
Current Records: Norfolk State 11-8, Howard 8-11
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Burr Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
What to Know
We've got another exciting MEAC matchup on schedule as the Norfolk State Spartans and the Howard Bison are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Burr Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Norfolk State scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Monday. They blew past the Dragons, posting a 118-73 victory at home. Considering Norfolk State has won six games by more than 18 points this season, Monday's blowout was nothing new.
Meanwhile, Howard waltzed into their match Monday with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with a 78-72 victory over the Maroon Tigers.
The Spartans pushed their record up to 11-8 with that victory, which was their sixth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 98.2 points per game. As for the Bison, their win bumped their record up to 8-11.
Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as Norfolk State and Howard are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Norfolk State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.8 points per game. However, it's not like Howard struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
Norfolk State and Howard were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in March of 2023, but Norfolk State came up empty-handed after a 65-64 loss. Can Norfolk State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Norfolk State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Howard.
- Mar 11, 2023 - Howard 65 vs. Norfolk State 64
- Mar 02, 2023 - Howard 87 vs. Norfolk State 67
- Jan 14, 2023 - Howard 86 vs. Norfolk State 84
- Mar 03, 2022 - Norfolk State 83 vs. Howard 61
- Jan 15, 2022 - Norfolk State 77 vs. Howard 74
- Feb 29, 2020 - Norfolk State 89 vs. Howard 59
- Jan 11, 2020 - Norfolk State 71 vs. Howard 63
- Mar 15, 2019 - Norfolk State 75 vs. Howard 69
- Mar 07, 2019 - Howard 98 vs. Norfolk State 95
- Feb 02, 2019 - Norfolk State 80 vs. Howard 78