Who's Playing

Norfolk State Spartans @ Howard Bison

Current Records: Norfolk State 11-8, Howard 8-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Burr Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting MEAC matchup on schedule as the Norfolk State Spartans and the Howard Bison are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Burr Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Norfolk State scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Monday. They blew past the Dragons, posting a 118-73 victory at home. Considering Norfolk State has won six games by more than 18 points this season, Monday's blowout was nothing new.

Meanwhile, Howard waltzed into their match Monday with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with a 78-72 victory over the Maroon Tigers.

The Spartans pushed their record up to 11-8 with that victory, which was their sixth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 98.2 points per game. As for the Bison, their win bumped their record up to 8-11.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as Norfolk State and Howard are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Norfolk State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.8 points per game. However, it's not like Howard struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Norfolk State and Howard were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in March of 2023, but Norfolk State came up empty-handed after a 65-64 loss. Can Norfolk State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Norfolk State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Howard.