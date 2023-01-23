Who's Playing

Coppin State @ Howard

Current Records: Coppin State 6-15; Howard 11-10

What to Know

After a four-game homestand, the Coppin State Eagles will be on the road. Coppin State and the Howard Bison will face off in an MEAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at Burr Arena. The Eagles won both of their matches against Howard last season (86-82 and 59-57) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

Coppin State was pulverized by the Norfolk State Spartans 96-65 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Morgan State Bears typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Howard proved too difficult a challenge. Howard was completely in charge, breezing past the Bears 88-56 at home.

Coppin State is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 4-9-1 ATS when expected to lose.

The Eagles are now 6-15 while the Bison sit at 11-10. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Coppin State is 363rd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 85.6 on average. Howard has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.90% from the floor on average, which is the 32nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Burr Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Burr Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bison are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bison as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Coppin State have won seven out of their last 11 games against Howard.