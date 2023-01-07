Who's Playing

Delaware State @ Howard

Current Records: Delaware State 1-12; Howard 7-9

What to Know

The Delaware State Hornets lost both of their matches to the Howard Bison last season on scores of 64-69 and 72-86, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Delaware State and Howard will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Burr Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Hornets' 2022 ended with a 60-46 loss against the Penn State Nittany Lions last week. One thing holding Delaware State back was the mediocre play of forward Brandon Stone, who did not have his best game: he finished with ten points on 4-for-12 shooting and turned the ball over five times in his 30 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Howard as they fell 80-76 to the La Salle Explorers last Thursday. Howard's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Elijah Hawkins, who had 20 points, and forward Shy Odom, who had 22 points along with six boards.

Delaware State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The losses put the Hornets at 1-12 and the Bison at 7-9. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Delaware State has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.30% from the floor on average, which is the 16th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Howard has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.70% from the floor on average, which is the 38th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Burr Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Burr Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bison are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Howard have won five out of their last seven games against Delaware State.