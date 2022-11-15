Who's Playing

James Madison @ Howard

Current Records: James Madison 3-0; Howard 2-2

What to Know

The James Madison Dukes will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Burr Arena at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

James Madison simply couldn't be stopped this past Saturday, as they easily beat the Buffalo Bulls on the road 97-62.

Meanwhile, the Howard Bison were fully in charge on Sunday, breezing past the Gallaudet University Bison 108-56 at home.

The Dukes are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

James Madison is now a perfect 3-0 while Howard sits at 2-2. Two stats to keep an eye on: James Madison enters the contest with a 58.40% field goal percentage, good for fifth best in college basketball. Less enviably, Howard has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.60% from the floor on average, which is the 22nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against Howard.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Burr Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Burr Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Dukes are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Bison, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dukes as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.