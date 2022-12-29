Who's Playing

La Salle @ Howard

Current Records: La Salle 5-7; Howard 7-8

What to Know

The Howard Bison will play host again and welcome the La Salle Explorers to Burr Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on Thursday. Howard should still be feeling good after a victory, while La Salle will be looking to right the ship.

The Bison escaped with a win last week against the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers by the margin of a single free throw, 63-62. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Meanwhile, it looks like La Salle must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive last Wednesday. They got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Lafayette Leopards an easy 90-65 win. Guard Khalil Brantley (14 points) was the top scorer for La Salle.

Howard is now 7-8 while the Explorers sit at 5-7. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bison have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.20% from the floor on average, which is the 53rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. La Salle has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.70% percent of their shots, which is the 17th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 2 p.m. ET

Thursday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Burr Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Burr Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.