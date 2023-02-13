Who's Playing

Maryland-Eastern Shore @ Howard

Current Records: Maryland-Eastern Shore 14-9; Howard 15-10

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks will be on the road. Maryland-Eastern Shore and the Howard Bison will face off in an MEAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Burr Arena. Howard will be strutting in after a win while the Hawks will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Maryland-Eastern Shore was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 76-73 to the Norfolk State Spartans. That makes it the first time this season Maryland-Eastern Shore has let down their home crowd.

Speaking of close games: Howard escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Delaware State Hornets by the margin of a single free throw, 86-85.

Maryland-Eastern Shore is now 14-9 while the Bison sit at 15-10. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Hawks enter the game with 10.7 steals per game on average, good for second best in college basketball. Less enviably, Howard has allowed their opponents an average of nine steals per game, the 362nd most in college basketball. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Burr Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Burr Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Howard have won ten out of their last 13 games against Maryland-Eastern Shore.