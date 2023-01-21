Who's Playing
Morgan State @ Howard
Current Records: Morgan State 10-8; Howard 10-10
What to Know
The Howard Bison won both of their matches against the Morgan State Bears last season (91-82 and 68-66) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. The Bison and Morgan State will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET at Burr Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Howard made easy work of the Morehouse Maroon Tigers on Monday and carried off an 89-65 win.
Meanwhile, the Bears were able to grind out a solid victory over the Hartford Hawks on Wednesday, winning 92-84.
The wins brought Howard up to 10-10 and Morgan State to 10-8. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Howard has allowed their opponents an average of nine steals per game, the 362nd most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for the Bison, Morgan State comes into the game boasting the second most steals per game in college basketball at 10.9. In other words, Howard will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Burr Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Howard and Morgan State both have five wins in their last ten games.
- Feb 19, 2022 - Howard 68 vs. Morgan State 66
- Jan 22, 2022 - Howard 91 vs. Morgan State 82
- Feb 01, 2020 - Morgan State 89 vs. Howard 83
- Jan 18, 2020 - Morgan State 68 vs. Howard 58
- Feb 25, 2019 - Howard 75 vs. Morgan State 69
- Jan 15, 2019 - Morgan State 89 vs. Howard 86
- Feb 05, 2018 - Morgan State 97 vs. Howard 61
- Mar 09, 2017 - Howard 68 vs. Morgan State 65
- Feb 13, 2017 - Howard 70 vs. Morgan State 67
- Jan 30, 2016 - Morgan State 83 vs. Howard 63