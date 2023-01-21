Who's Playing

Morgan State @ Howard

Current Records: Morgan State 10-8; Howard 10-10

What to Know

The Howard Bison won both of their matches against the Morgan State Bears last season (91-82 and 68-66) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. The Bison and Morgan State will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET at Burr Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Howard made easy work of the Morehouse Maroon Tigers on Monday and carried off an 89-65 win.

Meanwhile, the Bears were able to grind out a solid victory over the Hartford Hawks on Wednesday, winning 92-84.

The wins brought Howard up to 10-10 and Morgan State to 10-8. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Howard has allowed their opponents an average of nine steals per game, the 362nd most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for the Bison, Morgan State comes into the game boasting the second most steals per game in college basketball at 10.9. In other words, Howard will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Burr Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Burr Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Howard and Morgan State both have five wins in their last ten games.