Who's Playing

Mount St. Mary's @ Howard

Current Records: Mount St. Mary's 5-7; Howard 6-8

What to Know

The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They and the Howard Bison will compete for holiday cheer at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Burr Arena. Howard will be strutting in after a victory while the Mountaineers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Mount St. Mary's came up short against the Robert Morris Colonials on Sunday, falling 68-59.

Meanwhile, Howard had enough points to win and then some against the Harvard Crimson on Sunday, taking their game 66-54.

Mount St. Mary's is now 5-7 while Howard sits at 6-8. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Mountaineers are 22nd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 65 on average. The Bison have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 52nd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 74 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Burr Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Burr Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Mount St. Mary's have won both of the games they've played against Howard in the last eight years.