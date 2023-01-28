Who's Playing

North Carolina Central @ Howard

Current Records: North Carolina Central 10-9; Howard 12-10

What to Know

The Howard Bison won both of their matches against the North Carolina Central Eagles last season (75-74 and 77-67) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. The Bison and North Carolina Central will face off in an MEAC battle at 6 p.m. ET at Burr Arena. Howard is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Howard strolled past the Coppin State Eagles with points to spare on Monday, taking the contest 90-76.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored North Carolina Central on Monday, but luck did not. They were just a bucket shy of a victory and fell 59-58 to the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks. That makes it the first time this season North Carolina Central has let down their home crowd.

The Bison are now 12-10 while North Carolina Central sits at 10-9. Two stats to keep an eye on: Howard is stumbling into the game with the 356th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 16.3 on average. To make matters even worse for Howard, North Carolina Central ranks 23rd in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 16.8 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Burr Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Burr Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Carolina Central have won six out of their last ten games against Howard.