Who's Playing

Eastern Washington Eagles @ Idaho State Bengals

Current Records: Eastern Washington 10-7, Idaho State 7-11

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Sky matchup on schedule as the Eastern Washington Eagles and the Idaho State Bengals are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Reed Gym. Eastern Washington is coming into the match hot, having won their last six games.

Weber State typically has all the answers at home, but on Thursday Eastern Washington proved too difficult a challenge. They had just enough and edged the Wildcats out 80-78.

Meanwhile, the Bengals beat the Vandals 64-59 on Thursday.

The Eagles are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten games, which provided a massive bump to their 10-7 record this season. As for the Bengals, their victory bumped their record up to 7-11.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: Eastern Washington have been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 38.7% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Idaho State, though, as they've only made 31.2% of their threes per game this season. Given Eastern Washington's sizeable advantage in that area, Idaho State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, Eastern Washington is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a six game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Odds

Eastern Washington is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Idaho State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

Series History

Eastern Washington has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Idaho State.