Idaho Vandals @ Idaho State Bengals

Current Records: Idaho 9-12, Idaho State 8-10

Idaho is 2-8 against Idaho State since December of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both will face off in a Big Sky battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Reed Gym. The Bengals are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Vandals in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Idaho will bounce into Saturday's contest after (finally) beating Weber State, who they had gone 1-9 against in their ten prior meetings. Idaho walked away with an 82-74 win over Weber State on Thursday.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Idaho State, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Saturday. They came out on top against Eastern Washington by a score of 78-70 on Thursday.

Idaho's victory bumped their record up to 9-12. As for Idaho State, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-10.

The two teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last matchups by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward, Idaho State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Idaho State in mind: they have a solid 11-5 record against the spread this season.

Idaho came out on top in a nail-biter against Idaho State in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, sneaking past 55-53. The rematch might be a little tougher for Idaho since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Idaho State is a 4.5-point favorite against Idaho, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

Idaho State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Idaho.