Who's Playing

Neb.-Omaha Mavericks @ Idaho State Bengals

Current Records: Neb.-Omaha 8-8, Idaho State 4-10

How To Watch

What to Know

The Idaho State Bengals will take on the Neb.-Omaha Mavericks at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mountain America Center. Idaho State is hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

Idaho State fought the good fight in their overtime match against Denver on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 95-82 loss to the Pioneers. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Meanwhile, Neb.-Omaha's and N. Arizona's match on Wednesday was close at halftime, but Neb.-Omaha turned on the heat in the second half with 50 points. The Mavericks steamrolled past the Lumberjacks 81-55 at home. The oddsmakers were on Neb.-Omaha's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

The Bengals have been struggling recently, as they've lost seven of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-10 record this season. As for the Mavericks, the win got them back to even at 8-8.

Idaho State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last eight times they've played.

Odds

Idaho State is a 3-point favorite against Neb.-Omaha, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bengals, as the game opened with the Bengals as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

