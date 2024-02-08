Who's Playing
Sacramento State Hornets @ Idaho State Bengals
Current Records: Sacramento State 6-17, Idaho State 9-14
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Reed Gym -- Pocatello, Idaho
- Ticket Cost: $31.00
What to Know
Sacramento State is 8-2 against the Bengals since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Reed Gym. Sacramento State is no doubt hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses.
The point spread may have favored Sacramento State last Monday, but the final result did not. They took a hard 61-45 fall against the Vandals. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Sacramento State has scored all season.
Meanwhile, it was close, but on Saturday the Bengals sidestepped the Lumberjacks for a 81-79 victory.
The Hornets have not been sharp recently as the team's lost seven of their last nine matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-17 record this season. As for the Bengals, their victory bumped their record up to 9-14.
Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Sacramento State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Idaho State, though, as they've been averaging only 33 rebounds per game. Given Sacramento State's sizable advantage in that area, the Bengals will need to find a way to close that gap.
Sacramento State is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they is 6-15, while Idaho State is 8-13.
Odds
Idaho State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Sacramento State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 126.5 points.
Series History
Sacramento State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Idaho State.
- Jan 13, 2024 - Sacramento State 66 vs. Idaho State 64
- Feb 18, 2023 - Sacramento State 70 vs. Idaho State 65
- Jan 19, 2023 - Idaho State 65 vs. Sacramento State 61
- Feb 19, 2022 - Sacramento State 80 vs. Idaho State 75
- Jan 27, 2022 - Sacramento State 61 vs. Idaho State 60
- Jan 18, 2021 - Sacramento State 70 vs. Idaho State 65
- Jan 17, 2021 - Idaho State 57 vs. Sacramento State 56
- Feb 08, 2020 - Sacramento State 63 vs. Idaho State 59
- Jan 04, 2020 - Sacramento State 68 vs. Idaho State 49
- Jan 31, 2019 - Sacramento State 74 vs. Idaho State 58