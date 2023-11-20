Who's Playing

The Citadel Bulldogs @ Idaho State Bengals

Current Records: The Citadel 1-3, Idaho State 2-2

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina

What to Know

The Idaho State Bengals will face off against The Citadel Bulldogs at 4:00 p.m. ET on Monday at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

After a disappointing 55 points in their last match, Idaho State made sure to put some points up on the board against Northwest on Thursday. The Bengals steamrolled past the Eagles 85-51 at home. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 45-19.

Meanwhile, The Citadel finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. They enjoyed a cozy 77-59 victory over the Crusaders on Thursday.

The victory got the Bengals back to even at 2-2. As for the Bulldogs, their win bumped their record up to 1-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Idaho State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. However, it's not like The Citadel struggles in that department as they've been even better at 38.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.