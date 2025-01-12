Halftime Report

Weber State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 36-30 lead against Idaho State.

Weber State entered the matchup with four straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it five. Can they turn things around, or will Idaho State hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Weber State Wildcats @ Idaho State Bengals

Current Records: Weber State 6-10, Idaho State 6-7

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Idaho State is heading back home. They and the Weber State Wildcats will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reed Gym. The Bengals are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.2 points per game this season.

Idaho State fought the good fight in their overtime contest against N. Colorado on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 93-92 to the Bears. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Meanwhile, Weber State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They fell just short of N. Arizona by a score of 80-77.

Idaho State now has a losing record at 6-7. As for Weber State, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-10.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Idaho State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Weber State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Looking ahead, Idaho State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. Those brave souls putting their money on Weber State against the spread have faith in an upset since their 4-9 ATS record can't hold a candle to Idaho State's 8-2.

Odds

Idaho State is a 4.5-point favorite against Weber State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bengals as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 138 points.

Series History

Idaho State and Weber State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.