Who's Playing

Bethune-Cookman @ Idaho State

Current Records: Bethune-Cookman 2-3; Idaho State 1-4

What to Know

The Idaho State Bengals will square off against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Farris Center.

It looks like Idaho State got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They were just a bucket shy of a victory on Wednesday and fell 77-76 to the Lindenwood Lions.

As for Bethune-Cookman, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They took a 78-63 bruising from the Charleston Southern Buccaneers on Monday.

The Bengals are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bengals are a 3.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.