Who's Playing
Idaho @ Idaho State
Current Records: Idaho 10-18; Idaho State 9-19
What to Know
The Idaho Vandals have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Vandals and the Idaho State Bengals will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Reed Gym. Idaho hasn't won a contest against Idaho State since March 7 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
Idaho has to be hurting after a devastating 72-50 defeat at the hands of the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Idaho State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 70-65 to the Sacramento State Hornets.
Idaho is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Vandals, who are 13-12-1 against the spread.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Reed Gym -- Pocatello, Idaho
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $31.50
Odds
The Bengals are a 3.5-point favorite against the Vandals, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bengals as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Idaho State have won nine out of their last 13 games against Idaho.
- Jan 28, 2023 - Idaho State 95 vs. Idaho 91
- Feb 10, 2022 - Idaho State 79 vs. Idaho 70
- Jan 15, 2022 - Idaho State 81 vs. Idaho 74
- Feb 13, 2021 - Idaho State 64 vs. Idaho 58
- Feb 11, 2021 - Idaho State 69 vs. Idaho 43
- Mar 07, 2020 - Idaho 80 vs. Idaho State 76
- Dec 28, 2019 - Idaho State 62 vs. Idaho 60
- Mar 09, 2019 - Idaho State 70 vs. Idaho 68
- Dec 29, 2018 - Idaho State 72 vs. Idaho 55
- Feb 22, 2018 - Idaho State 86 vs. Idaho 83
- Feb 23, 2017 - Idaho 69 vs. Idaho State 61
- Jan 14, 2017 - Idaho 77 vs. Idaho State 62
- Mar 05, 2016 - Idaho 80 vs. Idaho State 70