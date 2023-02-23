Who's Playing

Idaho @ Idaho State

Current Records: Idaho 10-18; Idaho State 9-19

What to Know

The Idaho Vandals have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Vandals and the Idaho State Bengals will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Reed Gym. Idaho hasn't won a contest against Idaho State since March 7 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

Idaho has to be hurting after a devastating 72-50 defeat at the hands of the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Idaho State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 70-65 to the Sacramento State Hornets.

Idaho is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Vandals, who are 13-12-1 against the spread.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Reed Gym -- Pocatello, Idaho

Reed Gym -- Pocatello, Idaho Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $31.50

Odds

The Bengals are a 3.5-point favorite against the Vandals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bengals as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Idaho State have won nine out of their last 13 games against Idaho.